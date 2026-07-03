Lakers Ship Ayton To Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round draft picks, according to ESPN. Ayton, who recently opted into his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season, averaged 12.5 points and eight rebounds over 72 games with the Lakers last season.

This trade is part of the Lakers' ongoing effort to reshape their roster around superstar guard Luka Dončić. The Lakers recently acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, who is expected to take over Ayton's role. Kessler, known for his rim protection and rebounding, is seen as a better fit for the team's needs.

Jaden Hardy, a 23-year-old guard, joins the Lakers after averaging nearly 13 points per game with the Wizards. Hardy previously played alongside Dončić on the Dallas Mavericks, and his addition aligns with the Lakers' strategy to get younger and more athletic.

The trade also provides the Lakers with two second-round picks, which could be used in future trades. The move gives the Lakers more financial flexibility as they continue to search for additional roster upgrades, including a backup big man.