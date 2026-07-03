Rangers Owner Puts Son In Charge

By iHeartRadio

July 3, 2026

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five
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James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports, has decided to pass the day-to-day operations of the NHL's New York Rangers to his 32-year-old son, Quentin Dolan. Quentin will now serve as the president, chief operating officer, and alternate governor of the Rangers, as announced on Friday (July 3).

Quentin Dolan, who has been involved with the Rangers and the NBA's New York Knicks as the senior vice president of player performance and science, will continue in these roles. He will report to his father, James Dolan, who remains in control of the Knicks. According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Quentin expressed his excitement about the new role, saying, "For me, the ultimate goal is winning a championship. It's been a goal of mine to really continue my family's legacy."

James Dolan, who has been at the helm since 1999, expressed his confidence in Quentin's abilities, noting that Quentin has made a significant impact on both the Rangers and the Knicks. "Quentin has quickly become an incredibly valued member of the Rangers franchise," he said in a statement.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury will continue to oversee hockey operations and report to Quentin Dolan. Drury has been active in the offseason, acquiring forward Pavel Dorofeyev and signing him to a seven-year contract extension. The Rangers, who have missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, are looking to improve their performance and return to playoff contention.

Quentin Dolan, who joined MSG Sports in 2022, holds a bachelor's degree in sports and event management from New York University. As he steps into this new role, he aims to bring fresh energy to the Rangers, with the ultimate goal of securing a Stanley Cup for the franchise.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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