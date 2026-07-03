Saharan Dust Reaches U.S. Skies

Dust from the Saharan Desert has reached parts of the United States, traveling over 6,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. This annual phenomenon occurs when easterly winds carry dust from the Sahara Desert, typically from June to September. This year, the dust has moved from Texas and is now heading north into the Great Lakes region, including Michigan.

According to MLive.com, the dust is high in the sky and is not expected to significantly impact air quality. Instead, it might provide some benefits, such as filtering the sun's rays, which could slightly lower temperatures during the current heat wave. The dust is also known for creating beautiful orange and red sunrises and sunsets.

The Saharan Air Layer, as it is called, is a normal occurrence and is expected to stay aloft through the Fourth of July. It can suppress tropical storm activity by reducing the energy needed for storms to form. The dust will likely move out of the Great Lakes by Sunday (July 5).

In Mississippi, the dust has caused hazy skies and potential air quality concerns, as reported by the Clarion Ledger. People with respiratory issues are advised to take precautions, such as staying indoors or using air purifiers. The dust is expected to continue crossing the Atlantic throughout the summer.