Serena Williams Sets Wimbledon TV Record

Serena Williams' much-anticipated return to singles competition at Wimbledon captivated audiences, drawing a record number of viewers on Tuesday (June 30). According to ESPN, nearly two million people tuned in to watch the 44-year-old compete in her first singles match in four years, making it the most-watched Day Two contest in the network's history. Williams faced off against 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint, ultimately losing the match 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Despite the loss, Williams demonstrated her competitive spirit and skill, showcasing the serve and powerful groundstrokes that have defined her illustrious career. The match peaked at 2.1 million viewers, surpassing last year's men's semifinals and marking ESPN's largest Day Two audience ever at Wimbledon. The network's coverage for the entire day averaged 937,000 viewers, a 55% increase from the previous year.

Williams, who received a wild card invitation to participate in both singles and doubles at Wimbledon, announced that she had tweaked her right knee during the match. This injury has cast doubt on her participation in the doubles competition with her sister, Venus Williams. The pair has a storied history at Wimbledon, having won six major doubles titles together.

According to WRAL, Williams expressed her appreciation for the experience, stating, "It was really great to be back at Wimbledon. I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing." Her return to the sport has been closely followed since she reentered the International Tennis Integrity Agency's registered testing pool last December.

Yahoo Sports reports that Williams' decision to return to Wimbledon was a bold move, as she was not considered a favorite in the tournament. However, her presence added excitement to the event, drawing significant attention from fans and media alike.

Williams' comeback is driven by her desire to play in front of her daughters and enjoy the sport, rather than focusing on records or titles. She stated, "I don't need to win. I've won more than most people have in their whole lives, so it's not that important to me."

Looking ahead, Joint will face No. 29 seed Alexandra Eala in the second round on Thursday (July 2). Meanwhile, Williams' participation in the doubles competition remains uncertain as she continues to assess her knee injury.