Shooting At Michigan Mall: 2 Dead

A tragic shooting occurred at Fairlane Town Center mall in Dearborn, Michigan, on Friday (July 3), leaving two people dead and one injured. The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. and involved an altercation between two groups, according to Dearborn police. The victims, whose ages range from the late teens to early 20s, were caught in the gunfire that erupted during the confrontation.

One victim died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. The third victim's condition remains unclear. No suspects are currently in custody, and police have confirmed that the shooting was not a random act of violence. Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated, "It was between two parties that knew each other here at the mall, and a fight began that escalated into gunfire."

Law enforcement is actively investigating the scene, and the mall will remain closed for several hours as they work to gather evidence. The Dearborn Police Department has urged residents and visitors to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. Michigan State Police are assisting with the investigation.

The community is reeling from the incident, with police emphasizing that such acts of violence are "completely unacceptable." The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are interviewing individuals involved to better understand the events leading up to the shooting.

For more details, visit the reports from ClickOnDetroit and Fox News.