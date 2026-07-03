Spurs Hire Donovan As Lead Assistant

The San Antonio Spurs have hired Billy Donovan as their lead assistant coach, following his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Donovan, a 61-year-old Hall of Famer, brings a wealth of experience from his successful stints in both the NBA and college basketball. He will replace Sean Sweeney, who has taken the head coach position with the Orlando Magic.

According to The Athletic, Donovan joins the Spurs after stepping down as the Bulls' head coach in April. During his six-year tenure in Chicago, Donovan led the team to a 226-256 record. Prior to that, he coached the Oklahoma City Thunder, achieving a 243-157 record and making the playoffs every season.

Donovan's decision to join the Spurs comes after extensive discussions with the Bulls' ownership about the team's future. He expressed a desire to continue competing, which aligns with San Antonio's aspirations following their recent NBA Finals loss to the New York Knicks.

ESPN reports that Donovan was a sought-after candidate, with interest from multiple organizations, including the New York Knicks and the University of North Carolina. His new role with the Spurs will not involve taking on Sweeney's former defensive responsibilities, but rather leveraging his extensive experience on both ends of the court.

The Spurs' coaching staff has seen several changes this offseason, with departures including assistant video coordinator Jon Harris and player development coach Ryan Oliver. Donovan's addition is expected to bring stability and expertise as the team looks to build on their recent success.