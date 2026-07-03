Stars Captain Benn Returning For 18th Season

The Dallas Stars have secured the return of their captain, Jamie Benn, for his 18th NHL season with a new one-year contract. The deal is valued at $1 million, with an additional $3 million in potential performance bonuses, according to NHL.com. Benn, who will turn 37 on July 18, has spent his entire career with the Stars, amassing 956 points over 1,192 regular-season games.

General Manager Jim Nill expressed excitement about Benn's return, stating, "Jamie embodies everything it means to be a Dallas Star." Benn's leadership and skill have been pivotal, helping the Stars reach three consecutive Western Conference Finals from 2023 to 2025. Despite missing some games last season due to injuries, Benn managed to score 15 goals and 21 assists in 60 games.

Benn's career achievements include winning the Art Ross Trophy in 2014-15 and earning All-NHL First Team honors twice. He ranks second in franchise history for goals, assists, and points, trailing only Hall of Famer Mike Modano. Benn is also one of the highest-scoring fifth-round picks in NHL history.

As reported by ESPN, Benn's decision to return was influenced by his desire to win a Stanley Cup. "The goal is to win the Stanley Cup, and when you don't do that, there's an empty space," Benn said. The Stars were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this year, but Benn remains hopeful for the upcoming season.

Benn's contract will expire at the end of the 2026-27 season, making him an unrestricted free agent, as noted by PuckPedia. As he approaches the 1,000-point milestone, Benn's return is a significant boost for the Stars as they aim for another deep playoff run.