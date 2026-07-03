Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Ceremony Preview

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot today at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with approximately 1,000 guests expected to attend. The couple hosted a rehearsal dinner yesterday (July 2) at the same venue, with notable attendees including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper.

The wedding has been dubbed "America's royal wedding" due to the high-profile nature of the couple and their guest list. According to the Associated Press, the event will cause several street closures around the arena, affecting access to Penn Station. The city has prepared for the event with increased security measures, including private security and police forces.

Despite the excitement, the wedding day is expected to be sweltering, with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius. The National Weather Service has issued warnings about the heatwave and potential severe thunderstorms. HELLO! Magazine reported that the couple has transformed Madison Square Garden into a private fortress to ensure the event remains exclusive. Guests are required to sign non-disclosure agreements and surrender their phones to prevent leaks.

The guest list includes a mix of celebrities and close friends of the couple. USA Today noted that stars such as Ed Sheeran, Graham Norton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are expected to attend. The couple has also made significant charitable donations, including $2 million to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

As the city braces for the event, fans and onlookers are eager to witness what is being called the wedding of the year.