US World Cup Win Draws Record Viewership

Team USA's recent World Cup victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina has set a new record for the most-watched English-language soccer broadcast in U.S. history. On Wednesday night (July 1), more than 24 million viewers tuned in to Fox Sports to witness the U.S. men's national team advance to the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win. This historic viewership surpasses the previous record set by the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Final, which drew 22.3 million viewers.

The match, held in Santa Clara, California, peaked at 31.88 million viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings. The combined total, including Telemundo's Spanish telecast, reached an impressive 33.53 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer match broadcast in the United States.

Fox News reported that this World Cup has been breaking viewership records since it began, with U.S. matches consistently drawing massive ratings. The U.S. team, aiming for its first knockout stage win since 2002, faced Bosnia and Herzegovina, who hoped to upset the Americans on their home soil.

Despite a controversial red card for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, which left the team a man down for the last 25 minutes, the U.S. secured the win. However, Balogun's red card will also rule him out of the upcoming Round of 16 match against Belgium.

ESPN highlighted the significance of this viewership milestone, noting that the U.S. victory has sparked a nationwide soccer phenomenon. With the team advancing further into the tournament, viewership is expected to continue climbing, potentially setting even higher records.

Awful Announcing noted that Fox Sports had anticipated this surge in viewership, projecting that a primetime knockout match could exceed 30 million viewers. As the U.S. prepares to face Belgium, expectations for audience numbers remain high, with predictions suggesting even greater viewership for the upcoming match.