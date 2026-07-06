Commanders Sign Veteran CB Douglas

By iHeartRadio

July 6, 2026

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets - NFL 2025
Photo: Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have bolstered their secondary by signing veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year deal. According to ESPN, Douglas will earn nearly $4 million for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old cornerback played 15 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, where he recorded two interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

Douglas, who entered the NFL in 2017 as a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, has had a journeyman career. He has played for several teams, including the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills, before joining the Dolphins. Throughout his career, Douglas has appeared in 120 games, making 80 starts, and has accumulated 441 tackles, 79 passes defensed, and 19 interceptions.

The Commanders' decision to sign Douglas comes as they aim to add experienced depth to their defensive backfield. The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen their defense ahead of the upcoming NFL season. Douglas is expected to compete for significant playing time and contribute to the Commanders' defensive efforts.

As the Commanders prepare for the new season, they hope Douglas's experience and skills will enhance their secondary's performance. The team looks forward to seeing how Douglas will integrate into their defensive scheme and contribute to their success on the field.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices