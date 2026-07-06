Commanders Sign Veteran CB Douglas

The Washington Commanders have bolstered their secondary by signing veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year deal. According to ESPN, Douglas will earn nearly $4 million for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old cornerback played 15 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, where he recorded two interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

Douglas, who entered the NFL in 2017 as a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, has had a journeyman career. He has played for several teams, including the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills, before joining the Dolphins. Throughout his career, Douglas has appeared in 120 games, making 80 starts, and has accumulated 441 tackles, 79 passes defensed, and 19 interceptions.

The Commanders' decision to sign Douglas comes as they aim to add experienced depth to their defensive backfield. The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen their defense ahead of the upcoming NFL season. Douglas is expected to compete for significant playing time and contribute to the Commanders' defensive efforts.

As the Commanders prepare for the new season, they hope Douglas's experience and skills will enhance their secondary's performance. The team looks forward to seeing how Douglas will integrate into their defensive scheme and contribute to their success on the field.