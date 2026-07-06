Cuba's National Electrical Grid Collapses, Leaving Millions Without Power

Cuba's national electrical grid has collapsed, plunging approximately 10 million people into darkness across the Caribbean island nation. The outage, which occurred Monday (July 6), marks the latest in a series of devastating blackouts that have crippled the country throughout 2026. Cuba's energy ministry confirmed the complete disconnection of the National Electrical System in a social media statement.

The collapse comes as Cuba faces its worst electricity crisis in history, driven by a combination of aging infrastructure and severe fuel shortages. Over 90% of Cuba's electricity comes from oil-fired thermoelectric plants, most of which were built between the 1960s and 1980s with Soviet, Japanese, and Czech technology. These facilities were designed for operational lifespans of approximately 100,000 hours, but most have far exceeded that threshold.

The immediate cause of the crisis is fuel scarcity. Oil imports dropped to effectively zero in January 2026 for the first time since 2015, after the United States cut off Venezuelan shipments and Mexico suspended planned exports. Only two small oil-carrying vessels reached the island in the first quarter of 2026.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has described the situation as an 'oil blockade' imposed by the United States, which maintains economic sanctions against the communist-run nation. President Donald Trump is reported to want the removal of Díaz-Canel as a condition of lifting the fuel embargo. Last week, President Trump suggested there could be a 'friendly takeover' of Cuba, later remarking it would be an 'honor.'

The electricity crisis has devastated what remains of Cuba's formal economy. Tourism—one of the island's few sources of hard currency—has been severely impacted as hotels run on expensive, unreliable generators or not at all. Food processing and cold-storage facilities lose inventory during prolonged outages, while manufacturing and agriculture have seen output collapse alongside the grid.

Cuba is attempting to address the crisis through a China-backed program to install 92 solar parks by 2028, with a combined capacity exceeding 2,000 megawatts. As of early 2026, 34 solar parks were synchronized with the national grid, contributing approximately 560 megawatts at peak capacity. However, solar power helps primarily with daytime peak demand and does little for evening and nighttime load—precisely when residential demand is highest.

The Cuban government estimates that achieving a full energy transition would require eight billion to 10 billion dollars in investment over the next decade. A coalition of international socialist groups arrived in Havana over the weekend to show support for the Cuban government, bringing aid donations of solar panels, basic food kits, and medicines.

The American and Cuban governments have held initial phases of bilateral talks aimed at ending the crisis, Díaz-Canel confirmed, although it remains unclear how negotiations are progressing. Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio insisted Friday that 'the political system of Cuba is not up for negotiation, and of course neither the president nor the position of any official in Cuba is subject to negotiation with the United States.'