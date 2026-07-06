Dems Rescind Backing After Platner Sexual Assault Allegation

Democrats are distancing themselves from Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner following a sexual assault allegation reported by Politico on Monday (July 6). A woman named Jenny Racicot accused Platner of forcing her to have sex in 2021 despite her objections. Platner, who denies the allegation, stated he is "taking time to reflect on the best path forward" for his campaign.

Prominent Democrats, including Congressman Ro Khanna of California and Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona, have withdrawn their endorsements. Khanna emphasized that "sexual assault or violence against women is a red line" and called for Platner to drop out of the race. The Maine Democratic Party has also urged Platner to withdraw, stating they stand "with women and survivors."

Platner, an Iraq War veteran and former oysterman, has faced multiple controversies, including allegations of physical abuse and having a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol. Despite winning the Democratic primary in April, his campaign has been marred by these allegations. Platner's campaign has canceled several town halls in Maine as he considers his next steps.

Under Maine law, Platner has until July 13 to withdraw from the race, allowing the party to nominate a replacement by July 27. The Democratic Party is eager to refocus the campaign against Republican Senator Susan Collins, who has held her seat despite Maine's tendency to vote Democratic in presidential elections.

Racicot's allegations have added to the scrutiny Platner faces, with some Democrats already discussing potential replacements. The Associated Press, which generally does not name victims of sexual assault, identified Racicot due to her public statement.