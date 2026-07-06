Ex-Miami Player's Bond Increased After Jail Arrest

Former University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones remains in jail as he awaits a second trial for the alleged murder of his teammate, Bryan Pata. On Monday (July 6), a Florida judge increased Jones' bond to $650,000 after he was arrested for allegedly possessing synthetic marijuana while incarcerated.

Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Cristina Miranda raised the bond from $500,000, opting for random monthly drug testing instead of revoking it entirely. The alleged drug offense occurred in March 2024, but Jones was only arrested and charged last month. Judge Miranda noted that the delay in arrest influenced her decision not to revoke the bond entirely, as reported by ESPN.

Jones, 40, is accused of killing Pata in 2006, a crime that went unsolved for 15 years. Pata, a promising football player, was shot outside his apartment in Kendall. Jones was arrested in 2021, but his first trial ended in a hung jury earlier this year. His retrial is scheduled for September 14.

The recent arrest stems from a 2024 incident where a corrections officer found K-2, a synthetic cannabinoid, in Jones' possession at the Metro West Detention Center. The substance was discovered in paper-like sheets hidden in his clothing, according to NBC Miami.

Jones' attorneys have expressed surprise at the new charges and are gathering information. They continue to assert Jones' innocence in the murder case. The trial has faced delays due to allegations against the lead detective, Juan Segovia, accused of posting biased opinions on social media, as detailed by the Miami Herald.