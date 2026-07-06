Hachimura Stays In LA, Signs With Clippers

Rui Hachimura, a free agent forward, has decided to remain in Los Angeles by signing a two-year, $28 million contract with the LA Clippers. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and confirmed by multiple sources. Hachimura turned down offers from several teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, and San Antonio Spurs, to stay in Southern California.

Hachimura, who spent the last three-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaged 11.5 points per game during the regular season. His performance improved significantly in the playoffs, where he averaged 17.5 points per game, shooting 54.9% from the field and 56.9% from three-point range. His postseason performance was among the best, ranking first in three-point shooting among players with at least five attempts per game.

The Clippers and Hachimura's agent, Darren Matsubara, reached an agreement early in free agency, but they waited to see if a sign-and-trade with the Lakers was possible. However, the Lakers did not engage in such a deal, leading Hachimura to finalize his contract with the Clippers.

Hachimura, originally drafted ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in 2019, was traded to the Lakers during the 2022-23 season. He quickly became a key player for the Lakers, known for his efficient shooting and ability to play alongside stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to ESPN, Hachimura's decision to join the Clippers allows him to continue living in Los Angeles, a city he has grown fond of.

This move is a significant addition for the Clippers, who are also interested in pursuing restricted free agent Peyton Watson. Hachimura's signing provides the Clippers with a versatile forward who can contribute both offensively and defensively. As the Clippers look to strengthen their roster, Hachimura's presence is expected to be a valuable asset.