Kai Cenat Announces Twitch Return After Nine-Month Break

Kai Cenat, the popular Twitch streamer, is set to make his return to the platform on Monday (July 6) after a nine-month hiatus. Cenat's comeback will feature the launch of Streamer University, an event designed to connect aspiring streamers with experienced creators through workshops and networking opportunities.

On June 8, Cenat announced the return of Streamer University with a cinematic trailer inspired by 'Harry Potter', marking his first major streaming project of 2026. The event will offer participants the chance to apply as students, professors, or club directors. According to REVOLT, applications are open through Streamer University's website, and the event is free for those accepted, with accommodations and meals covered.

Cenat's announcement has generated excitement across social media, with influencers and creators expressing their enthusiasm. The event, which previously drew significant viewership, is expected to be another success. Tubefilter reports that the trailer for Streamer University 2026 received 2.5 million Instagram likes in less than two days.

During his break from streaming, Cenat focused on other creative pursuits, including launching his clothing brand, Vivet. In a documentary-style YouTube video, Cenat explained his decision to step back from streaming, stating, "I quit overthinking. I quit staying in my head about [whether] the goals I pursue are going to work or not." Now, with Streamer University set to reopen, Cenat is ready to reconnect with the creator community that helped make him a prominent figure in the streaming world.