Kawhi Leonard Gets New Agent Before Contract Talks

Kawhi Leonard, the Toronto Raptors forward, has hired a new agent to oversee his upcoming contract talks. According to ESPN, Leonard has enlisted Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports to negotiate an extension as he enters the final season of his current contract. Leonard, who previously won two NBA Finals MVP awards, is eligible for a two-year, $123.7 million deal after being reacquired by the Raptors.

Leonard's decision to hire Gaines marks a significant shift, as his affairs were previously managed by Mitch Frankel and his uncle, Dennis Robertson. Gaines, who has served as Leonard's business attorney, will now meet with Raptors officials in Toronto to discuss Leonard's future with the team. The Raptors recently traded for Leonard, sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and several draft picks to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard's return to Toronto is notable, as he led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in 2019. He has expressed a desire to end his career with the team, citing his familiarity with the organization and his belief in their potential to contend in the Eastern Conference. CityNews Toronto reports that Leonard's preference for Toronto influenced the trade market, with other teams, like Minnesota and Detroit, backing off without a long-term commitment from him.

Meanwhile, Leonard's former team, the Clippers, is under investigation by the NBA for potentially circumventing the salary cap. The inquiry focuses on whether the Clippers funneled money to Leonard through an endorsement deal with Aspiration, a green banking company. Both Leonard and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer have denied any wrongdoing.