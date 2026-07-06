Luna Calls For Patriot Front Investigation

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna is urging an investigation into the Patriot Front, a white nationalist group, following their Independence Day rally and march in Washington, D.C. Luna, a Republican from Florida, posted on the social platform X, appealing to the House Oversight Committee to "do some digging" into the group, which is known for its "flash demonstrations." The group led a 400-person march on Saturday (July 4), with many participants masked and carrying the American flag upside down.

Luna criticized the Biden administration for not investigating the group, stating, "What I find odd about Patriot Front is how under Biden they were never investigated." She added that the FBI under Biden focused on Catholics instead, suggesting that the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee should investigate.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum commented on the group's right to free speech, saying, "Certainly what they stand for is nothing that I could possibly agree with, but one of the foundational principles of the United States, which makes democracy messy, is free speech." Despite disagreeing with their beliefs, Burgum defended their First Amendment rights.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) identifies Patriot Front as one of the most visible white supremacist groups in the U.S. The group, formed in 2017 after the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, aims to establish a white ethnostate, according to George Washington University's Program on Extremism.

Republican Representative Buddy Carter from Georgia also condemned the group's actions, stating, "That is not the soul of America. We in America believe in equality, and that is simply not reflective, certainly not of the Republican Party."

The call for an investigation into Patriot Front highlights ongoing concerns about white supremacist activities in the United States. As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how the House Oversight Committee will respond to Luna's request.