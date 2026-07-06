Mosquitoes Learn To Associate DEET With Food, Study Finds

Research from Virginia Tech reveals that mosquitoes can learn to associate DEET, a common insect repellent, with food. Published in the *Journal of Experimental Biology*, the study focuses on the yellow fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti, which spreads diseases like yellow fever, Zika, and dengue fever. The research shows that mosquitoes can learn to ignore low concentrations of DEET on the skin and begin associating it with a meal.

The study, a collaboration between Clément Vinauger from Virginia Tech and Claudio Lazzari from the University of Tours, used Pavlovian conditioning to train mosquitoes. They exposed mosquitoes to DEET while feeding them, and after several repetitions, over 60% of the insects associated the DEET smell with food. When given a choice between two hands, one untreated and one with DEET, trained mosquitoes were attracted to the DEET-treated hand.

Vinauger explained that while DEET is still effective, regular application may be more beneficial than a single high dose. "Instead of applying a lot at once, you may want to reapply regularly," he said. The study suggests that mosquitoes' ability to adapt to repellents is more extensive than previously thought.

The findings emphasize the importance of using DEET, especially in regions where mosquito-borne diseases are prevalent. Vinauger's future research will explore how mosquitoes' brains adapt and whether targeting specific genes can prevent them from outsmarting humans.

For more information, visit the Virginia Tech article and the MPR News report.