Oasis Drops First 'Don't Look Back In Anger' Documentary Teaser: Watch

Oasis dropped a first look at their new documentary, Don't Look Back in Anger.

The upcoming project chronicles the band's 2025 reunion tour, slated to hit theaters before arriving on Hulu and Disney+ in late 2026.

Described as "an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world," the film features backstage footage of bandmates and brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. The pair reunited and set aside their differences for their first tour in 16 years.

"I just don't see myself on stage with Liam," Noel admits in the trailer. "The way it finished, unacceptable," Liam responds.

"The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation," McKnight, the documentary's creator, said in a statement, per Consequence of Sound.

Later this year, Oasis will also be inducted into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Watch the teaser trailer below.