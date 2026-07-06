OPEC+ Increases Oil Production Amid Price Drop

OPEC+ nations, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, have announced they will boost oil production by 188,000 barrels per day starting in August. This marks the fifth increase in as many months. The decision comes as oil prices have returned to levels seen before the Iran conflict.

The increase follows the United Arab Emirates' departure from OPEC, which occurred on May 1. The UAE's exit has added pressure on the remaining members to stabilize the market. According to a CNBC report, the group is committed to supporting oil market stability despite the ongoing challenges.

Oil prices have been volatile since the Iran war began on February 28, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affecting global supply.

The production increase is also seen as a response to calls from major oil-consuming countries, including the U.S., to boost supply. The Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy suggests that while the physical impact on supply may be limited due to production challenges, the announcement signals OPEC+'s responsiveness to global oil price concerns.