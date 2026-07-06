Rays-Yankees Highlight MLB's Monday Slate

The Tampa Bay Rays will host the New York Yankees on Monday (July 6) at Tropicana Field, marking the start of a crucial four-game series between the top two teams in the American League East. The Rays currently lead the division by four games, having won eight of their last ten matchups. Meanwhile, the Yankees have struggled, losing nine of their last ten games.

The Rays, with a strong 31-12 home record, have made Tropicana Field a challenging venue for opponents. Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero has been a standout performer, hitting 26 home runs this season. The Yankees, dealing with several key injuries, including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, are looking for players like Ben Rice to step up. Rice has been productive with 24 home runs and 56 RBIs.

In other notable MLB action, the Milwaukee Brewers will face the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will host the New York Mets, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play against the Colorado Rockies. These games are crucial as teams seek momentum heading into the All-Star break, with trade deadlines approaching.

The outcome of the Rays-Yankees series could significantly impact the AL East standings. Tampa Bay aims to extend its lead, while New York hopes to close the gap and regain its footing in the division race.