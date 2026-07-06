Red Sox' Suarez Suffers Groin Injury

Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez is being evaluated for a groin injury after leaving the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday (July 5). Suarez, who was recently named an American League All-Star, exited in the third inning due to left adductor tightness after jumping for a chopper over the mound. Despite his early departure, the Red Sox secured a 7-5 victory.

Suarez, who signed a five-year, $130-million deal with the Red Sox last winter, expressed uncertainty about the severity of the injury. "With that pitch that I threw, I felt a big pinch around the groin area," Suarez said through an interpreter. Interim manager Chad Tracy mentioned that the team will monitor Suarez's condition over the next few days before deciding on further action.

The Red Sox bullpen stepped up in Suarez's absence, with five relievers holding the Angels at bay. Boston's victory marked a series sweep of the Angels, a feat not achieved since April 2018. Willson Contreras was a standout performer, hitting a crucial home run that contributed to the win.

Suarez's injury raises questions about his participation in the upcoming All-Star Game in Philadelphia on July 14. If Suarez is placed on the injured list, Red Sox teammate Sonny Gray, who boasts a 10-1 record and 2.61 ERA, could be added to the All-Star roster. For now, Suarez is focused on recovery, stating, "The most important thing is to be as healthy as possible for the second half."