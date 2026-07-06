SZA, the Grammy-winning singer born Solána Imani Rowe, recently shared her autism diagnosis with fans. In a post on her Instagram burner account, she disclosed that she has been formally diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and high-functioning autism.

SZA humorously wrote, "Finally took the time n got formally diagnosed...smarter than u," and shared images of her clinical evaluation paperwork. The documents indicate that she exhibits traits consistent with Autism Spectrum Disorder, including sensory defensiveness and a qualitative impairment in social interaction.

The paperwork further describes SZA as gifted linguistically and functioning in the superior range of fluid reasoning. Her mother noted these traits in her childhood, though they were less evident then.

SZA's post also mentioned her personal connection to artificial intelligence, saying, "Pretty sure this is why I'm taking Ai so personally."

The term Asperger's syndrome was officially retired in 2013, now falling under the broader Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) category. The concept of "high-functioning" autism has faced criticism for creating unnecessary divides within the autistic community. Fans and experts hope SZA will use her platform to educate herself and others about these nuances.

SZA has not commented further on her diagnosis beyond the initial post. Her openness about her condition has inspired many, with fans expressing admiration for her candidness as an autistic Black celebrity.