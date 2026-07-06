Warriors' Post Signs Grizzlies' Offer Sheet

The Memphis Grizzlies have taken a significant step to enhance their roster by signing restricted free agent center Quinten Post to a three-year, $30 million offer sheet. This move, announced on Monday (July 6), aims to bolster the Grizzlies' post presence. Post, who spent the last two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, had received a $2.6 million qualifying offer from the Warriors at the start of free agency.

As a restricted free agent, Post's situation is particularly intriguing. The Warriors have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday (July 7) to decide whether to match the Grizzlies' offer. If they choose to match, Post will remain with Golden State under the terms of the Grizzlies' offer. If they decline, Post will join the Grizzlies.

The offer sheet, reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, highlights the competitive nature of NBA free agency. The Warriors now face a critical decision on whether to retain Post, who has shown potential in his role with the team.

The Grizzlies' interest in Post underscores their desire to strengthen their interior game, and the outcome of this offer sheet will significantly impact both teams' rosters. The Warriors' decision will be closely watched as the deadline approaches.