World Cup Betting Hits $50 Billion Worldwide

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is setting records as sports betting outlets worldwide report unprecedented activity. Analysts estimate that global wagers have reached a staggering $50 billion, making this tournament the biggest betting event in history. In the United States alone, Americans are expected to wager over $3 billion on the matches, largely driven by the popularity of online sports betting apps like FanDuel and DraftKings.

The tournament, which began in Mexico City and will conclude at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, features 48 teams competing in 104 matches. This expanded format, along with favorable North American time zones and broader legal sports betting access in the U.S., is contributing to the surge in betting activity. According to CNBC, the U.S. sports-betting market has matured rapidly since the last World Cup in 2022, with about 65% of the population now having legal access to sports betting.

Major sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM are expected to see significant betting handle. Deutsche Bank estimates that FanDuel could take about $1.3 billion in U.S. World Cup handle, while DraftKings is projected to bring in about $1.1 billion. The popularity of betting is further fueled by the U.S. team's performance, with expectations that wagers will increase if the team continues to advance in the tournament.

Reuters reports that the unpredictability of the tournament and the rise in parlay betting could lead to significant swings in outcomes. Additionally, the U.S. sports-betting market's rapid growth since 2022 has introduced new betting options, such as same-game parlays and live betting, making the tournament more commercially valuable.

As the World Cup progresses, the excitement and engagement are expected to continue rising, with fans worldwide placing bets on their favorite teams and players.