Brewers Call Up Outfield Prospect Luis Lara

The Milwaukee Brewers have called up outfield prospect Luis Lara from Triple-A Nashville, ahead of Tuesday's (July 7) doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 21-year-old Venezuelan, who signed a seven-year, $31 million contract in June, is set to make his big-league debut. Lara's contract could extend to a 10-year deal with options.

Lara, a 5-foot-7 switch-hitter, has been having a breakout season, posting a .321 batting average with a .432 on-base percentage, .470 slugging percentage, nine home runs, and 42 RBIs in 78 games with Nashville. According to MLB.com, Lara is Milwaukee’s No. 4 prospect and ranks No. 67 overall by MLB Pipeline.

The Brewers announced the promotion before their games at Busch Stadium, also placing infielder David Hamilton on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left hamstring. Outfielder Blake Perkins was optioned to Nashville as a corresponding move. KVUE reports that Lara's call-up marks the second time this year a Brewers prospect has been promoted after signing a long-term deal, following shortstop Cooper Pratt's debut in June.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy expressed excitement about Lara's potential contributions, noting his versatility in the outfield and switch-hitting ability. Murphy stated, "We plan on him being here to stay."

Lara, who hails from San Felipe, Venezuela, shared that his first call after receiving the news was to his mother, describing it as "a special moment" and "a dream come true." He aims to continue his strong performance in the majors, focusing on contributing to the team's success.