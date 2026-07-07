Cavaliers' Mitchell Inks Max Extension

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a four-year, $273 million max extension, ensuring his stay with the team. This deal, reported by Yahoo Sports, replaces a player option for the upcoming season. Mitchell has been a key player for the Cavaliers, earning All-Star Game nods in each of his four seasons in Cleveland and leading the team to the postseason every year.

Mitchell's commitment to Cleveland was evident when he expressed his love for the city and his desire to stay, as noted in a Bleacher Report interview. He said, "I love it here, I see growth, I see a runway, I believe, I've made Cleveland home." Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Mitchell's importance to the franchise.

The extension comes as the Cavaliers aim to build on their recent success. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, largely due to Mitchell's performance. He averaged 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, showcasing his value as a top player.

While the extension solidifies Mitchell's future with the Cavaliers, it also highlights the team's commitment to maintaining a competitive roster. The Cavaliers are looking to make strategic moves to support Mitchell and strengthen their bid for an NBA title.