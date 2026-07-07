Celtics Explain Decision to Trade Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics traded star player Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday (July 6), a move that has stirred significant reactions in the basketball community. The Celtics received Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks in return. In a press conference, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens explained the rationale behind the trade, emphasizing the need for "optionality" and financial flexibility.

Stevens highlighted the challenges posed by the current NBA salary cap, noting that having two superstars with max contracts, like Brown and Jayson Tatum, consumed a significant portion of the team's salary cap. According to Stevens, this made it difficult to build a roster with sufficient depth. He stated, "The path looked a little bit more challenging with 70 percent of our cap and such a high percent of our usage tied into two players."

The trade was not only about financial considerations but also about acquiring assets for future flexibility. The two first-round picks from the 76ers are viewed as potential premium assets that could be used in future trades. Stevens acknowledged the emotional difficulty of trading Brown, who was a key player in the Celtics' 2024 NBA championship win. He said, "This is a really hard thing," reflecting on the personal and professional impact of the decision.

Despite the trade, Stevens expressed confidence in the team's future, stating that they are open to further roster adjustments but are content with the current group. Celtics owner Bill Chisholm reiterated the team's commitment to winning, saying, "The mandate is to win. We'll spend whatever it takes to do that."

The trade has sparked debate among fans and analysts, with some questioning the decision to trade Brown to a division rival. However, Stevens defended the move, emphasizing the importance of thinking about the team's long-term success and flexibility.

For more details, visit NBC Sports Boston and NBA.com.