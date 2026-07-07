Cuba is striving to restore electricity after a nationwide blackout on Monday (July 6) left the island in darkness. The collapse of the national electric grid has compounded ongoing energy challenges exacerbated by a U.S. blockade on fuel shipments, which is part of Washington's efforts to induce regime change. By late Monday, the grid operator had managed to restore power to some hospitals and food production facilities, but only about 1% of Havana's power needs were met, according to Reuters.

Cuba's Energy Minister, Vicente de la O Levy, stated that officials are investigating the cause of the grid's collapse and have activated emergency "microsystems" to power essential services. The island has been experiencing frequent blackouts due to its aging electricity infrastructure and the U.S.-imposed oil blockade, which has cut off vital fuel supplies. The blockade aims to pressure Cuba into opening its political system and allowing foreign investment, CNN reports.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized the U.S. blockade on X, accusing Washington of attempting to provoke a "social explosion through asphyxiation." Despite the power restoration efforts, the situation remains dire for many Cubans, who are enduring sweltering heat without electricity. Ariel Sotelo, a Havana resident, expressed the frustration felt by many, saying, "We just have to grin and bear it, but it's not easy," as reported by U.S. News & World Report.

As Cuba continues to grapple with its energy crisis, U.S. and Cuban officials have engaged in talks, but tensions remain high. The ongoing power issues have strained essential services, impacting education, transportation, and healthcare across the island.