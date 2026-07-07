Hamas Plans To Hand Over Gaza Governance

Hamas announced on Monday (July 6) its intention to relinquish governance of the Gaza Strip to a U.S.-backed interim administration. This decision marks a significant shift for the group, which has controlled the Palestinian territory since 2007. The move comes amid ongoing efforts to restart peace negotiations following a devastating war with Israel that began in October 2023.

The transitional body, known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), is set to manage day-to-day governance under a U.S.-backed plan. However, the question of Hamas disarming remains unresolved, as the group did not commit to laying down its weapons, a key demand from both the U.S. and Israel. According to Al Jazeera, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated that the decision aims to remove any pretext for continued Israeli occupation.

Despite Hamas's announcement, the interim administration has faced obstacles entering Gaza, with Israeli authorities blocking their entry. As reported by the Baker Institute, ongoing negotiations seek to address a ceasefire and the release of hostages, but challenges remain in reaching a comprehensive peace agreement.

The move by Hamas has been described as a symbolic gesture by some analysts, intended to advance stalled peace talks and facilitate humanitarian aid to the more than two million residents of Gaza. The transitional committee's head, Ali Shaath, expressed readiness to assume national responsibilities once resources are available. However, Israel's reluctance to allow the NCAG entry complicates the transition.