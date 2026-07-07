IL Governor Pritzker Signs Artificial Intelligence Safety Law

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Artificial Intelligence Safety Measures Act on Monday (July 6), establishing the nation's strongest framework for AI safety, transparency, and accountability. This landmark legislation, known as SB 315, requires the largest AI developers to identify, disclose, and mitigate risks, while providing independent oversight and protections for workers who report safety concerns.

The new law mandates that AI developers publicly disclose safety practices, report significant safety incidents, and maintain compliance processes. It also introduces confidential reporting channels and whistleblower protections for employees raising AI safety concerns. Illinois becomes the first state to require regular independent third-party safety audits of covered AI systems, ensuring oversight by qualified experts without financial conflicts of interest.

Governor Pritzker emphasized the state's responsibility to protect residents from AI risks, citing the federal government's reluctance to intervene. Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton highlighted the importance of balancing innovation with accountability to safeguard communities. The law received bipartisan support and aims to set a national standard for responsible AI governance.

According to Governor Pritzker, "People want protections from the risks of AI, and Illinois is stepping up with a bipartisan, first- and most-protective-in-the-nation law." The legislation is set to take effect on January 1, 2027, and is expected to influence other states and potentially federal action.

Senator Mary Edly-Allen and Representative Daniel Didech, who sponsored the bill, emphasized the need for responsible safeguards before a preventable catastrophe occurs. The law's requirements include annual independent audits and transparency reports, aiming to prevent serious harm, especially to children.

Despite some industry opposition, SB 315 has garnered support from major AI developers like Anthropic and OpenAI. The law's proponents hope it will serve as a template for future federal regulations, ensuring AI technologies are developed responsibly and safely.