Knicks Guard Brunson To Have Wrist Surgery

By iHeartRadio

July 7, 2026

New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
Photo: Angelina Katsanis / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is set to undergo wrist surgery but is expected to be ready for training camp. According to Heavy.com, the reigning NBA Finals MVP played with an injured left wrist throughout the postseason. Despite the injury, Brunson averaged more than 28 points per game, leading the Knicks to their first championship in 53 years.

The surgery, which is not considered a significant concern, will require at least two months of recovery and rehabilitation. Hoops Rumors reports that Brunson will be reevaluated in six to eight weeks, with the expectation that he will resume basketball activities later this summer.

Brunson's remarkable postseason performance included averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. His efforts earned him unanimous MVP honors for both the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals.

The Knicks are optimistic about Brunson's recovery timeline, which should allow him to participate fully in preseason preparations. As the team looks to defend its championship, ensuring Brunson's full health is a top priority.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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