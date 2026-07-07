Obesity Rates Rise In U.S.

By iHeartRadio

July 7, 2026

INDIA-PHARMACEUTICAL-OBESITY
Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP / Getty Images

Obesity rates in the United States have seen a significant rise, according to a new study by the American Heart Association. The study reveals that about 40% of adults were obese in 2023, compared to just 30% in 1999. Additionally, severe obesity among adults has doubled from 5% to 10% over the 24-year study period.

The study highlights that approximately 20% of youth were obese in 2023. These findings underscore the growing concern over obesity, which health experts link to increased risks for diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and other health issues. The author of the study emphasizes that examining obesity trends can help identify which population segments could benefit most from targeted screening and preventive efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supports these findings, noting that obesity rates among children and teenagers have reached record highs, with 21.1% of youth aged 2-19 classified as obese between 2021 and 2023. Meanwhile, adult obesity rates slightly declined from 42.8% in 2017-2018 to 40.3% in 2021-2023, as reported by the CDC.

Conflicting reports exist regarding future trends, with some suggesting a continued rise in obesity rates through 2025. The CDC warns that obesity significantly increases the risk of various health problems and medical costs. Understanding these trends is crucial for developing effective public health strategies to combat obesity in the U.S.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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