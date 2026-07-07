Trump In Turkey For NATO Summit

President Donald Trump has arrived in Ankara, Turkey, for a crucial NATO summit, where leaders are set to discuss defense spending, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the U.S. war with Iran. Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump expressed disappointment with NATO, citing a lack of support in the U.S. conflict with Iran. He also discussed the potential sale of F-35 jets to Turkey, despite previous congressional bans.

The summit, which began today, is expected to focus on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (July 8) to discuss potential resolutions to the conflict. According to Trump, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky are eager to reach a settlement.

Trump's visit to Turkey highlights his administration's scrutiny of NATO and its members' defense spending. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the alliance's progress in increasing defense investments, a key issue for Trump. As reported by CNN, Rutte announced plans for new arms deals worth billions to bolster European defenses.

In addition to the NATO discussions, Trump reiterated his interest in the U.S. acquiring Greenland, a proposal that has faced opposition from Denmark. The summit continues with leaders aiming to address these critical issues and strengthen transatlantic ties.