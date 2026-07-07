UN Chief Calls For Ban On AI-Controlled Killer Robots

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called for an international ban on lethal autonomous weapons, commonly referred to as "killer robots." Speaking at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva on Monday (July 6), Guterres emphasized the moral and political necessity of prohibiting machines from making life-and-death decisions without human oversight. He described such technology as "morally repugnant" and "politically unacceptable."

Guterres highlighted the rapid and unchecked development of artificial intelligence (AI) as a global concern, noting that AI is reshaping economies, labor markets, and global security at an unprecedented pace. He warned of the potential for AI to exacerbate global inequalities, with technological power concentrated in a few countries and companies.

The Secretary-General also introduced an AI Child Safety Pledge, urging companies to ensure child-specific safety testing before deploying AI systems. He cited instances of AI systems misleading children and emphasized the need for human support rather than leaving children alone with algorithms.

Pope Leo XIV echoed Guterres' sentiments, calling for a ban on AI-driven weapons in a recent papal letter. The Pope warned that such technology could lower the political costs of war, making conflict more feasible and less subject to human control.

The call for a ban on killer robots comes amid broader discussions on AI governance, with the UN advocating for global safety standards and human rights protections in AI applications. Guterres emphasized the need for transparency in AI's environmental impact, urging companies to disclose their carbon, water, and land footprints and commit to renewable energy by 2030.

Despite the challenges, Guterres acknowledged AI's potential to improve lives, especially in underserved regions. He urged global cooperation to ensure AI benefits all of humanity safely and equitably.