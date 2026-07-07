Yankees' Rice Joins Home Run Derby Field

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice is set to participate in the upcoming Home Run Derby, bringing his powerful swing to the event. The 27-year-old announced that his father, a former college pitcher, will serve as his personal pitcher during the competition. Rice currently leads the Yankees with 25 home runs this season.

Rice's journey to the Home Run Derby is marked by his rise as one of Major League Baseball's top hitters. After making swing adjustments and focusing on weight training, Rice has become a formidable force at the plate. He ranks among the league leaders in exit velocity and hard-hit rate, showcasing his power-hitting capabilities.

According to CBS Sports, Rice expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "If I were to get asked to go, I would love to do it. I've watched it every year. It would be fun." The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 13, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

With Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton currently sidelined due to injuries, Rice stands as the Yankees' representative in the event. The Home Run Derby has a rich history with the Yankees, as four players from the team have previously won the competition.