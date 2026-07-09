Commanders To Retire John Riggins' Number

The Washington Commanders announced today that they will retire John Riggins' number 44 during their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 8. Riggins, known for his powerful running style, is Washington's all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors in 1983 with a then-record 166 yards and a memorable fourth-and-one touchdown run.

Riggins, affectionately nicknamed "Diesel" and "Riggo," played 175 games over 14 seasons with the New York Jets and Washington Redskins. He was the sixth overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft by the Jets and joined the Redskins as a free agent in 1976. During his career, Riggins rushed for 11,352 yards and 104 touchdowns, and caught 250 passes for 2,090 yards and 12 touchdowns. His total of 13,435 combined net yards ranks among the best in NFL history.

Riggins' standout moment came in Super Bowl XVII, where he carried the ball 38 times for 166 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run that sealed Washington's victory over Miami. He followed this success with a career-high 1,347 rushing yards and a then-record 24 touchdowns in the 1983 season, earning him All-Pro honors for the first time.

After retiring from the NFL, Riggins pursued a career in broadcasting and acting, appearing in theater productions and TV soap operas in New York City. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

The retirement of Riggins' number is a tribute to his lasting impact on the franchise and the sport. The ceremony will take place at FedExField, where fans will gather to honor one of the greatest players in Washington's history.