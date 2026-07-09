European Heatwave Kills 5K In Germany

A severe heatwave sweeping across Europe has claimed the lives of over 5,000 people in Germany, with the majority of deaths occurring in late June. Public health officials in Berlin reported that approximately 4,200 of these fatalities were among individuals aged 75 and older. This extreme weather event has also resulted in hundreds of heat-related deaths in France, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands.

The European Union's climate monitoring service noted that Western Europe experienced its hottest June on record, surpassing the previous record set last year. Temperatures soared above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, exacerbated by a persistent high-pressure system that transported hot air from North Africa into the region. The heatwave has not only affected human health but also strained infrastructure and increased wildfire risks, particularly in Spain and France, according to the World Weather Attribution.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported more than 1,300 excess deaths linked to high temperatures across Europe since June 21. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that Europe is the fastest-warming continent, heating at twice the global average. He urged European countries to implement heat health action plans to safeguard public health in the face of climate change, as reported by the BBC.

Germany experienced record-breaking temperatures for three consecutive days, with a peak of 41.7°C recorded in Coschen, near the Polish border. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) highlighted that the extreme heat has contributed to severe health impacts and widespread dryness, increasing the risk of wildfires and drought conditions.

As the heatwave continues, European authorities are taking measures to prevent further heat-related illnesses and fatalities. The WMO and WHO are collaborating to provide early warnings and support heat-health action plans to mitigate the impact of extreme heat on vulnerable populations.