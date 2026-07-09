IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast Amid Iran Conflict

By iHeartRadio

July 9, 2026

IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR-TRANSPORT-HORMUZ
Photo: AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / AFP / Getty Images

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reduced its global growth forecast for 2026, citing the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran as a significant factor. The IMF now predicts a 3% growth rate, down from the 3.1% projected in April. This adjustment marks the second time this year that the forecast has been lowered, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The energy shock from the conflict has led to a surge in oil prices, impacting the global economy. Despite this, AI-driven demand has partially offset the downturn. The IMF expects global inflation to rise to 4.7% this year, up from 4.1% in 2025, before easing to 3.9% in 2027. The forecast assumes the Strait of Hormuz will reopen in mid-July, with conditions returning to normal by March, according to AP News.

The U.S. recently resumed military strikes on Iran, ending a ceasefire and causing oil prices to spike. President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over, leading to further tensions in the region. Brent crude prices rose as much as 7%, reaching $78.76 a barrel, as noted by Reuters.

The IMF's outlook suggests a rebound to 3.4% growth in 2027. The U.S. is expected to lead major economies with a 2.3% growth rate this year, while the Eurozone is projected to grow by just 0.9%. China is forecasted to expand by 4.6%, supported by public works and high-tech manufacturing.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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