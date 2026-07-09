Iran Strikes U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched attacks on U.S. military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent American strikes on Iran. The Iranian strikes targeted bases including Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain. These actions come as tensions between the two nations escalate following U.S. strikes aimed at degrading Iran's military capabilities.

According to NBC News, the U.S. Central Command stated that their strikes targeted Iranian air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, and military logistics. President Donald Trump described these actions as a response to Iran's attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need to maintain freedom of navigation in the area.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned that further U.S. aggression would lead to expanded retaliatory strikes on American bases in the region. The Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, insisted that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open only under Iranian control.

President Trump, speaking at a NATO summit in Turkey, declared the ceasefire with Iran "over" and criticized Iran's leadership. He stated that the U.S. strikes were part of efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The situation remains tense, with both nations exchanging threats and military actions.

CNN reported that oil prices surged following the renewed hostilities, reflecting the fragile nature of the ceasefire. NATO leaders, gathered in Turkey, are expected to discuss the situation as they emphasize defense spending and collective security.

The ongoing conflict poses a significant challenge to regional stability, with potential implications for international trade and security. As both sides continue to exchange strikes, the possibility of further escalation looms.