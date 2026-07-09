Lawmakers Demand WNBA Accountability For Caitlin Clark

Several members of Congress have expressed concern over the treatment of Caitlin Clark, a star player for the Indiana Fever in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). On Wednesday (July 8), a group of 11 Republican lawmakers, led by U.S. Representative August Pfluger of Texas, sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, urging the league to take "accountability" for "multiple attacks" against Clark. The letter describes Clark as the "face of the league" and highlights her impact on fan interest, television ratings, and corporate sponsorships.

The lawmakers allege that Clark has been subjected to "unnecessary physical hostility and violence" during games, including incidents of hip-checking, eye-poking, and being struck in the throat. They also expressed concern that these attacks may be racially motivated. The letter called for an investigation by federal agencies if discrimination or retaliation is occurring, which could violate federal civil rights laws.

The congressional group requested a response from Engelbert by July 24, addressing the league's review process for on-court violence, accountability measures for aggressive acts, and steps to protect players from online harassment. The Indiana Fever organization, however, stated they were unaware of the letter and emphasized their commitment to player safety. "Our organization nor Caitlin has had any interaction with anyone in this congressional group," the Fever said in a statement.

The issue gained attention after an incident on June 24, when Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas made contact with Clark's throat during a game. Initially, no foul was called, but the league later assessed a flagrant foul 2 and suspended Thomas for one game. Clark has publicly called for better protection of players, criticizing the league's officiating and urging for consistent enforcement of rules.

The WNBA has faced criticism over its handling of physicality on the court, and the letter from lawmakers underscores the need for the league to ensure a safe and professional environment for its players. The WNBA has yet to respond to the congressional letter.