Support For Immigration Slips But Still Relatively High

New polling data from Gallup reveals a slight decline in support for immigration among Americans, though it remains relatively high. According to a recent Gallup survey conducted between June 1-15, 73% of respondents believe immigration is beneficial for the country, while 21% view it negatively. This marks a 6% decrease from 2025, but it is still 9% higher than in 2024 and above the 25-year average of 67%.

The decrease in support is primarily driven by a 14-point drop among Republicans and a 7-point dip among independents who consider immigration a positive aspect. Despite this decline, Democrats maintain a high level of support at 91%, consistent with their long-standing positive view on immigration.

The Gallup poll also indicates a shift in attitudes towards immigration policies. The percentage of Americans who want immigration reduced has dropped from 55% in 2024 to 30% today, reflecting a decrease in illegal border crossings and a growing preference for pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Currently, 35% of Americans support maintaining current immigration levels, while 31% favor an increase.

Gallup's findings suggest a complex landscape of opinions on immigration, with Republicans showing the most significant change in perspective. Their support for reducing immigration has decreased by 40 points over the past year, while independents and Democrats have also shown a decline in the desire for stricter immigration measures.

The survey also highlights that support for hiring more Border Patrol agents and expanding the U.S.-Mexico border wall has decreased, while backing for pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants has increased. This shift reflects a broader trend of Americans favoring more inclusive immigration policies.

Overall, while support for immigration has slightly declined, it remains robust, with a majority of Americans recognizing its positive impact on the country. The evolving political landscape and changes in immigration policy continue to influence public opinion.