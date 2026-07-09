Teens Break Into High School Using Homemade Plasma Cannon

Two 18-year-olds are facing serious charges after allegedly using a homemade plasma cannon to break into Smith High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, early Sunday morning (July 5). According to law enforcement and court records, Solomon Caravello-Bell and Chayce Harricharan were arrested after officers responded to a burglar alarm at the school just after 2 a.m.

Prosecutors say the suspects used a homemade device described as a "plasma cannon" to damage a door and set a bush on fire before entering the building. Surveillance footage released by Guilford County Schools shows two people attempting to get inside, but the district chose not to release video showing the actual break-in to protect the identity of a third suspect, a juvenile, who was also detained and later released to a parent. Charges against the juvenile are expected to be filed through a juvenile petition.

Inside the school, police found water tanks and plastic tubing believed to have been used to assemble the plasma cannon. Prosecutors told the court that Caravello-Bell ran through the hallways for about 15 minutes before officers found and arrested him. The state alleges he told investigators he wanted to "relive his school memories" and "feel like he was in high school again."

Both Caravello-Bell and Harricharan face multiple felonies, including breaking and entering, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, malicious use of explosives, and conspiracy. During Monday’s court hearing, Judge Angela Fox increased their bonds on the weapon charge from $10,000 to $25,000, making their total bond $30,000 each. She also ordered the defendants to have no contact with each other and to stay away from Smith High School property.

Caravello-Bell’s attorney argued for a lower bond, citing his lack of previous criminal history and plans to attend HVAC school. Harricharan was appointed an attorney during the hearing. If convicted, both could face up to 19 years in prison. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 19.