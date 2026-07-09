Yankees Slugger To Undergo Re-Imaging On Rib

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees' star outfielder, will undergo re-imaging on his fractured rib during the All-Star break. This update was confirmed by Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman on Thursday (July 9). Judge, who has been on the injured list since June 5, is expected to have his rib examined to assess the healing process and determine the next steps in his rehabilitation.

The 34-year-old slugger sustained the rib injury while attempting a diving catch on April 26 in Houston. Despite the discomfort, Judge continued to play until late May, when his performance noticeably declined. He has since been limited to lower-body workouts, as reported by MLB.com.

Cashman expressed hope that the re-imaging will show sufficient healing to allow Judge to begin more strenuous activities. "I don’t think we’re anticipating it’s coming back clean," Cashman said. "I think we’re anticipating and hopeful that it’s showing the healing process."

The Yankees have felt Judge's absence, struggling offensively and losing 15 of their last 20 games. As of Thursday, they have scored the fewest runs in the Majors since June 18. Despite this, the team expects Judge to return in the second half of the season, with August being the best-case scenario for his comeback.

Judge's injury history includes multiple stints on the injured list, but the Yankees remain optimistic about his recovery. Cashman emphasized the importance of Judge's presence in the lineup, stating, "Certainly, having Aaron Judge in the lineup changes our team in a profound way."

For more details on Judge's injury and recovery, visit ESPN and Yanks Go Yard.