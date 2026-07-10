Eight Indicted In White House UFC Plot

A West Virginia man, Chandler Scruggs, has become the eighth individual indicted in connection with an alleged plot to attack a UFC fight event at the White House last month. According to court documents released by the Justice Department on Thursday (July 9), the 21-year-old Scruggs was allegedly planning to serve as one of the snipers during the event.

The plot, which was foiled by authorities, reportedly involved the use of drones to distract the crowd while snipers targeted individuals attempting to flee. Five suspects were arrested during the weekend of the event, with two more apprehended the following week.

The indictment charges all eight suspects with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, conspiracy to commit murder on federal government territory, and conspiracy to murder a federal government official. The Justice Department has not disclosed further details about the alleged plot or the motivations behind it.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about security at high-profile events and the measures necessary to prevent potential attacks. As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to provide additional information regarding the suspects and their alleged roles in the plot.