EU: Meta Violated Law With Addictive Design

The European Commission has issued a preliminary report finding that Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, violated European Union digital laws by incorporating addictive design features. These features include infinite scrolling, push notifications, and personalized recommendation systems, which the Commission claims Meta did not adequately assess for potential risks to users, particularly minors. If these findings are confirmed, Meta could face fines of up to six percent of its annual revenue.

Meta has rejected the report's findings, arguing that the European Commission did not consider the "significant steps" the company has taken to protect children. The company maintains that it has introduced measures such as "Teen accounts" with default protective settings for users aged 13 to 16, which require parental approval for deactivation. However, investigations have suggested that these measures may not be as effective as claimed.

The European Commission's investigation into Meta is part of a broader effort to enforce the Digital Services Act, which aims to hold platforms accountable for the impact of their design features on users. The Commission's findings are based on an in-depth investigation that included an analysis of Meta's internal data, risk assessments, and responses to multiple requests for information.

The Commission's preliminary findings are part of ongoing formal proceedings to investigate Meta's compliance with the Digital Services Act. The European Board for Digital Services will be consulted as part of this process. Meta now has the opportunity to respond to the Commission's findings and defend its practices.

The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for Meta and other tech companies operating in the EU, as the Commission continues to scrutinize the impact of digital platforms on user wellbeing.