Falcon Nine Launch From Vandenberg SFB Tonight

By iHeartRadio

July 10, 2026

US-SPACE-NASA-CREW-10-SPACEX-AEROSPACE
Photo: GREGG NEWTON / AFP / Getty Images

SpaceX is preparing for a Falcon Nine rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, scheduled for Friday night (July 10). The launch window is set between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. PDT, with the potential for the setting sun to illuminate the rocket's vapor trail if it launches earlier in the window.

The mission, known as Starlink Group 17-48, will carry 24 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit. This marks the 35th flight for the first-stage booster, designated B1071, which will attempt a landing on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean after liftoff. According to SpaceX, residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties might hear sonic booms as the booster returns.

This launch is part of SpaceX's ongoing efforts to expand its Starlink constellation, which now includes over 10,700 satellites. The constellation aims to provide global internet coverage, including in-flight and direct-to-cell services.

For those interested in watching the launch, a live stream will be available on various platforms. The mission continues SpaceX's busy launch schedule, with numerous missions planned throughout the year.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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