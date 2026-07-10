Kia Issues 'Park Outside Recall' Over Fire Risk

Kia has announced a recall for more than 460,000 Telluride SUVs due to a potential fire risk associated with the front power seat motor. The recall affects certain 2020-2024 Telluride models, as the motor can overheat and potentially cause a fire whether the vehicle is parked or in motion. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until repairs are completed.

The issue stems from a stuck power seat slide knob, which can lead to overheating. According to the NHTSA, the problem may also be linked to improper repairs from a previous recall. Kia will notify affected owners by mail starting August 13, and repairs, which include installing a bracket and replacing the seat slide knob, will be provided free of charge.

Kia has faced similar recalls in recent years, with this being at least the third "park outside" recall. The automaker has identified 18 incidents involving seat fires or melting since October 2024, but no injuries or crashes have been reported. Owners with questions can contact Kia customer service at 800-333-4542 or visit the NHTSA website for more information.