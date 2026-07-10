Kirk Hearing Resumes With Decision Set From Judge

A five-day evidentiary hearing in the Charlie Kirk murder case is concluding today in Provo, Utah. State District Judge Tony Graf will soon decide if 23-year-old Tyler Robinson will face trial for the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Robinson is charged with aggravated murder and other felonies for the September 10 shooting on the Utah Valley University campus.

During the hearing, prosecutors presented a recorded interview with Robinson's former roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs. Twiggs claimed Robinson expressed regret after the shooting, saying, "he wishes he hadn't done it." The prosecution also introduced text messages between Robinson and Twiggs discussing the incident, along with photos of a bolt-action rifle allegedly used in the crime.

According to KFI AM 640, the defense sought to have Twiggs testify in person, but the court deemed the recorded statement sufficient. Twiggs was granted "use-immunity," meaning his statements cannot be used against him in future prosecutions. The defense argued that the video should not be considered a confession.

As reported by Fox News, Judge Graf agreed to redactions in Twiggs' video statement after the defense raised concerns about televising it. The Kirk family, represented by attorney Jeff Neiman, argued for full transparency, stating that redactions could undermine trust in the judicial system.

The hearing has been emotionally charged, with Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, present in the courtroom. The defense has questioned the reliability of DNA evidence linking Robinson to the murder weapon, as noted by WSLS. The judge will consider all evidence before deciding if the case proceeds to trial. If convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty.