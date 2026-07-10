McGregor To Make Long-Awaited UFC Return

Conor McGregor, the legendary UFC fighter, is set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon this weekend at UFC 329 in Las Vegas. This marks McGregor's first fight in five years, following a challenging period marked by a broken leg and a loss to now-retired Dustin Poirier in 2021. McGregor will face off against Max Holloway in a welterweight bout, headlining the event at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (July 11).

Both fighters successfully made weight during the official weigh-ins, with McGregor weighing in at 170.5 pounds and Holloway at 170 pounds, according to MMA Fighting. The fight is a significant moment for McGregor, who hasn't secured a victory in over six years. Meanwhile, Holloway aims to avenge his unanimous decision loss to McGregor from 2013.

The event promises to be a spectacle, with the co-main event featuring Benoit Saint Denis against Paddy Pimblett in a lightweight contest. Doors open at 1 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena, with the first bout scheduled for 2 p.m., as noted by T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 329 will be available live on pay-per-view, offering fans worldwide the chance to witness McGregor's return and the exciting lineup of fights.